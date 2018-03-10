Sudan, EU sign MoU on combating terrorism

Khartoum, March 14 (IANS) Sudan and the European Union (EU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on combating terrorism.

The MoU on Tuesday was signed by Sudan National Anti-terrorism Authority and the Spain-based International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP), a group selected by the EU to carry out its program for supporting the rule of law and combating terrorism in the Horn of Africa and Yemen, Xinhua reported.

It aims to exchange experiences and tighten enforcement of Sudan’s laws concerning terrorism, extremism and violence.

Sudanese Undersecretary of Foreign Abdul-Ghani al-Naeem, highlighted Sudan’s support for fighting all forms of terrorism and extremism.

“Sudan has endorsed the most important legal tools regarding combating terrorism and harmonizing its local legislations accordingly,” al-Naeem said.

Meanwhile, Pedro Flores, director general of FIIAPP, also underlined important role of Sudan in combating terrorism.

“Sudan is not only an effective member in the field of combating terrorism but is also part of the international strategy for confronting this phenomenon,” Flores said.

–IANS

pgh/