Sugar mill ex-manager commits suicide

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), July 15 (IANS) A former Manager of a sugar mill, who had accused a retired IAS officer’s relative of forcing him to exchange demonetised currency totalling Rs 10 crore, committed suicide in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

Police has since registered a case of abetment to suicide in the matter.

Police said that Jan Vijay Singh, a former Manager of Unn Sugar Mills, shot himself in the head with a licensed pistol on Thursday night in Bhabhav village in Adarsh Mandi police station area in western part of the state.

Police seized a suicide note in which Singh claimed that his brother-in-law and retired IAS officer Vinod Kumar Panwar had given him Rs 10 crore in demonetised notes to get these exchanged.

“With utmost efforts, I got Rs 50 lakh exchanged and handed the money to him. The rest was deposited in different accounts in several banks. He was pressurising me to return the remaining money while the persons in whose accounts the money was deposited had refused to return it. So, I am under tremendous pressure from my brother-in-law’s side. Finding no way to escape, I am committing suicide,” the note read.

The official’s wife Anju Singh lodged a police complaint against Panwar and accused the latter of grabbing six bighas of land in Duhai that was in the name of her mother-in-law.

“We have registered an FIR under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The suicide note and the pistol have been sent for forensic tests. We are examining the claims of the deceased made in the suicide note,” said Shamli Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar.

