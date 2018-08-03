‘Sui Dhaaga’ logo made in 15 different art forms

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) In an effort to celebrate the rich and diverse handicrafts of India, the team of upcoming Bollywood film “Sui Dhaaga – Made In India” reached out to local artisans and craftsmen from across the country to create the logo of the film in their unique stitching styles.

The logo’s launch on Tuesday coincides with the National Handloom Day.

“We reached out to 15 uniquely skilled artists/artist groups who helped us design our film logo. It has been an exhaustive and most rewarding experience for all of us at Yash Raj Films (YRF),” Manan Mehta, Vice President – Marketing and Merchandising, YRF, said in a statement.

It took the team six months to plan, research and execute the film’s logo in 15 different styles, including in hand needlework forms of Kashida and Sozni from Kashmir, colourful Phulkari from Punjab, the intricate thread work forms Rabari and Mochi Bharat from Gujarat, Phool Patti from Uttar Pradesh and Zardozi work from Lucknow.

It has also been created in Rajasthan’s prominent crafts like Aari, Banjara and Gota Patti, Tamil Nadu’s popular Toda style and Karnataka’s Kasuti design.

From the east, the film’s logo has been made in Pipli style from Odisha and handloom work from Assam, Kantha stitch work from West Bengal.

The makers hope “Sui Dhaaga” creates awareness of India’s culture amongst today’s youth.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, the film is about finding love and respect through self-reliance. Its plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and takes a leaf out of the Make In India campaign.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, “Sui Dhaaga” will release on September 28.

–IANS

