Kabul, July 26 (IANS) At least four Afghan intelligence officers were killed in a suicide attack here in the city early on Thursday, police said.

The Taliban has claimed responsibly for the attack, Tolo News reported.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) force members were killed in the attack that took place around 5 a.m. in the Bagh-e-Daoud area, a spokesman for Kabul police chief Hashmat Stanekzai said.

A probe has been launched.

