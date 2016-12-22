Suicide car bomb attacks kill 30 in Iraq

Baghdad, Dec 23 (IANS) At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured when three suicide car bombs exploded in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, security sources said.

A security source said that the suicide bombers, driving cars laden with explosives, detonated their vehicles on Thursday where Iraqi security force teams and civilians had gathered in the Gogjali neighbourhood of east Mosul, reports Efe.

While he death toll is expected to continue rising, security officials were scouring the zone to clear it of any further possible bombs.

The Gogjali neighbourhood was one of the first areas of urban Mosul recaptured by Iraqi security forces from the Islamic State terror group.

Upon entering the city limits, Iraqi forces were met with fierce resistance from the jihadists, who occupied the urban area in 2014 and were prepared for a recapture attempt by the central Iraqi government in Baghdad.

On October 17, that offensive was launched by the Iraqi army in conjunction with Kurdish Peshmerga fighters from northern Iraq and powerful Shiite militias allied to the government.

–IANS

vgu/