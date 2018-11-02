Sukhbir Badal, others court arrest to protest ‘distortion’ of Sikh history

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, courted arrest on Monday to protest against the alleged distortion of Sikh history in textbooks of the Punjab School Education Board.

The protesting Akali Dal leaders broke two police barriers here while trying to reach the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Chandigarh Police took Badal and other leaders into custody.

The SAD leaders said that they would continue agitating on this issue till the state Chief Minister apologised to the Sikh community and took action against those responsible for distributing the offending material to school children.

Badal told reporters that his party was ready for any sacrifice to protect the honour and dignity of the Sikh gurus and Sikh religion and culture.

He said that the Congress government deliberately distorted Sikh history for the second time within a few months, changing it in such a manner that the coming generations would not take pride in their religion and heritage.

