Nashik (Maharashtra), June 27 (IANS) A Sukhoi SU-31 fighter jet crashed near Nashik while on a sortie but both pilots on board ejected safely, official sources said.

The crash may have occurred due to a technical glitch, the sources said.

Top military and air force officials and police have rushed to the crash site in Maharashtra. Further details are awaited.

–IANS

