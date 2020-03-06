‘Sulking’ Scindia met PM Modi on Monday: Sources

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, ‘sulking’ Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, sources in the BJP said here on Tuesday.

The sources also said that Scindia is likely to attend the BJP legislature party meet to be held in Bhopal on Tuesday evening. The BJP believes that the Kamal Nath government will be in a minority in a few days as MLAs close to Scindia will leave the Congress party.

The rebel Congress leaders, who are now in bengaluru, are also likely to send their resignations to the Speaker. A source claimed that many as 20 of them close to Scindia are likely to extend support to the BJP.

The sources suggested that Scindia could either join the BJP or extend support to a BJP-led government in the state.

The sources also said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may stake claim to form the government if the Kamal Nath government loses majority. Scindia is most likely to be sent to the Rajya Sabha and his loyalist MLAs may be accommodated into the cabinet, the sources said.

A high level meeting was also held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday night in which role of Scindia in Madhya Pradesh politics was also discussed.

Scindia, on the other hand, is likely to meet the BJP leaders either in Delhi or in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, “We tried to contact Scindia ji, but has been told that he is suffering from Swine Flu. So, haven’t been able to contact him.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has called a meeting of the legislature party in Bhopal on Tuesday evening to choose its leader. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the meeting.

The Congress legislature party will also hold a meeting on Tuesday.

–IANS

