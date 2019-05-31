Sulking TDP MP rejects Party Whip post

Vijayawada, June 5 (IANS) Sulking over being ignored for the post of TDP Parliamentary Party leader, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani on Wednesday refused to accept the post of Party Whip in the Lok Sabha.

A day after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu appointed him as Party Whip, Nani took to Facebook to declare that he is rejecting the post.

While thanking Naidu for appointing him as Party Whip, Nani requested him to appoint someone else. “I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me for that post as I feel that I’m not suitable to handle the responsibilities of such a big post,” he said.

“The people of Vijayawada have given me their blessings and elected me as their Member of Parliament. I would be more than happy to serve the constituency full time rather than this post,” he said. The TDP MP also apologized to Naidu for rejecting the post.

Nani was unhappy over Naidu appointing Galla Jayadev as TDP Parliamentary Party leader and K. Rammohan Naidu as party leader in the Lok Sabha.

He also stayed away from the ‘iftar’ party hosted by Naidu in Vijayawada on Monday.

TDP, which lost power to YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, won only three of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Jayadev, Rammohan Naidu and Nani retained their seats with narrow margins.

–IANS

ms/mag/