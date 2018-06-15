Sulphuric acid leakage in Sterlite Copper being plugged

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) The process of plugging the lead in the sulphuric acid tank in Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, detected on Sunday evening, has begun, said officials on Monday.

Officials said that the necessary safety precautions and protocols are being followed.

District Collector Sandeep Nanduri told reporters in Thoothukudi that there no need to panic and necessary steps are being taken to plug the leak.

The sulphuric acid leak at the plant was detected on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile anti-Sterlite plant activist Fathima Babu said the leak has to be probed as it happened soon after the government ordered its closure.

Reacting to the leak, Vedanta Ltd in a statement said it has requested the local administration to allow the company to take appropriate action to stop leakage to prevent any mishap.

The company said it again urges the government to give at least restricted access to the copper smelter.

“We have had no access to the plant ever since it was suddenly sealed and locked with effect from May 28, 2018,” the company said.

–IANS

vj/vd