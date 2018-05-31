Summer fashion tips for kids

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) It is very important to dress children in comfortable outfits, which would allow them to play around freely, say experts.

Designer Archana Kochhar and Sharad Venkta, Managing Director and CEO – Toonz Retail India, list some tips:

* Children should be dressed in lighter fabrics like cotton, mulmul, linen that would be soothing for their skin in the heat.

* They should wear happy colours during summer like the yellows and the reds teamed with whites to beat the summer blues.

* A separate travel wardrobe with lots of prints and cartoon characters in a must have for children.

* Girls look really cute in their shorts teamed with light weight halter necks for a comfortable day wear.

* Jumpsuits and dungarees are quite in vogue not only for adults but also girls. Floral printed cotton jumpsuits make for a perfect evening wear for a casual outing.

* Boys can team joggers with light T-shirts for a comfortable day wear. Inspired by adult fashion, boys are also experimenting with shirts in quirky prints for evening outings.

* Tropical printed shirt can be layered and easily paired with shorts. This look can easily be considered by children in the daytime or can be worn for a casual evening outing.

* Neon colours are expected to be in vogue this summer. Colours like yellow can be used to add some freshness to the wardrobe. These colours will be perfect for a summer outing. It is a must- have for the upcoming holiday season.

