Summer-friendly fabrics men can invest in

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Brave the summer heat in style with added comfort by dressing up in breathable fabrics like linen and chambray, experts suggest.

Sunil Mehra, Founder and Designer at Sunil Mehra and Akshay Narvekar, Founder at Bombay Shirt Company, have listed summer fabrics for men:

* Linen: Linen is considered as one of the best fabrics for summer. It is made of flax plant fibers and is a good absorbent of moisture. The material is loosely woven and is extremely lightweight and breathable. Shirts and formal suits made of linen are well-liked during summer as it remains cool and absorbs sweat. Choose among soothing shades like greys, sky blues and you are all cool in the fiery heat.

* Cotton: Made of a cotton plant, cotton has a soft touch. Even when blended with other fabrics, it is considered as a great option during hot weather. Our body breathes in cotton apparels and combat heat. One of the important features of this fabric is that it is easily washable and is durable.

* Chambray: This soft, luminous and light weight cotton fabric is a great choice for that fresh yet elegant look, while still keeping it cool from the inside. Being look-wise similar to denim, you can pair it with chinos and suitable accessories for that smooth, versatile ensemble that works from desk to dinner.

* Twill: A popular weave, twill stands out for its distinctive diagonal ribbed texture. Twill fabrics are soft, more durable and drape easier as well. These shirts work well for situations that call for smart casuals which are perfect for summer getaways.

* Denim: A sturdy and blunt fabric, often dyed with indigo, denim is in vogue this season. Denim shirts, however, are softer and lighter than jeans and work very well for a number of occasions. Don that classic denim shirt for a smart, cool and a timeless look. You cannot go wrong with this one.

* Silk: An abstract of luxury, silk is one of the lightest fabrics one can go for this season. The delicacy and luxe inherent with it give the wearer a refined, elevated look at all times. Being light weight makes it easy under the sun. Suitable for dress-up occasions, silk can be one of the best shirt fabrics for summers.

