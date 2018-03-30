Summer special looks decoded

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) From dishevelled and messy hairstyles to playing with eye make-up, experimentation is the key to upgrading your style quotient this summer, say experts.

Adhuna Bhabani, Founder and Creative Director, BBLUNT, shares some looks to try out in summer.

* Look one: Saloni:

Step 1: Prep your hair with blown away volumising leave-in spray at the root area. This will add volume to your hair that will last all night long. Shake bottle well, spray at the root area on damp hair for best results.

Step 2: Blow-dry your hair by throwing your head upside down and power drying the root area, in the opposite direction from where the hair will eventually sit. This adds lasting volume.

Step 3: Finish off by spraying the hair polish or use back to life dry shampoo to add texture (shake, spray and rub it in) and you’re good to go. Always keep finishing sprays around six inches away from the hair for best results.

* Look 2: Mandovi

Step 1: If the hair is thick and rebellious, work with a blow dry lotion. If the hair is fine, use volumising products.

Step 2: Power dry the hair. Freestyle using the nozzle of the hairdryer to direct the hair where you want it to go.

Step 3: For added texture and separation you could use a dry shampoo or a texturising wax paste on thicker texture hair. For those who like to party all night, a fine mist of a reliable hair spray is strongly advised to help keep things in place.

Step 4: Use your fingers and shake out your hair for a free and easy vibe.

* Look 3: Paloma

Step 1: Prep your hair with a volumising leave-in spray. This will add volume to your hair all night long. Apply to damp hair for best results.

Step 2: Blow-dry your hair by throwing your head upside down and power drying the root area, in the opposite direction from where the hair will eventually sit. This adds lasting volume.

Step 3: Once the roots are dry, flip the head back up and using the hair dryer and your fingers direct the hair to whichever side you like.

Step 4: Finish off by spraying the hair polish or use back to life dry shampoo to add texture (shake, spray and rub it in) and yo”re good to go.

Elton J. Fernandez, official make-up artist at Maybelline York, has also decoded some summer special looks.

* Look 1: As seen in spring summer 2018 shows like Missoni and Topshop, the ‘play’ factor within make-up was taken to the next level with bold hues around the eyes.

Here’s how you can create one for yourself :

Blend foundation where needed to even out your skin tone and smoothen the skin. Swipe a generous coat of mascara. Use an eye-liner and a tint for bold, unconventional hues and colours around the eyes to amp up the ‘play’ factor in your make-up. Create stencil liners if you want symmetry to be a big feature.

* Look 2: Stark liner paired with lashes

2018 is all about participating in the make-up and really taking time to enjoy the physical application.

Follow some simple steps to create a similar bold look for your eyes:

Use a concealer to brighten up and lift the inner corners of face, contour where needed. Stroke a bold line of kajal or aan eye-liner, starkly applied all around the eyes for a strong but defined exotic eye.

Use a generous playful dash of mascara, almost pinched together to create several V Shapes within the lashes.

* Look 3: Balmy, lush face

2018 celebrates loved up spa skin.

Here is your chance to rock this summer with a fresh, lush look with these simple steps:

Smoothen skin with foundation and use a concealer where necessary to erase any discolouration or redness. Contour to bring back shadow to your face especially around the cheekbones.

Blend blusher into your make-up and tint your cheeks. Cream highlights in a couple layers on all high points of face, including centre of lids, inner corners of eyes, above browbones and across cheekbones, end with some above your lips.

