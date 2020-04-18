Summer vacation for Madras High Court postponed

Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Owing to the limited nature of its functioning due to Covid-19 lockdown, the summer vacation of the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench is postponed.

In notification issued on Saturday, the Registrar General said the summer vacation beginning May 1 stands postponed sine die subject to any decision being taken in future.

According to the notification, the High Court and its Bench in Madurai will continue to function regularly between May 1 and May 30.

