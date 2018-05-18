Sunanda Pushkar case transferred to fast-track court

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The 2014 Sunanda Pushkar suicide case, in which Congress Lok Sabha member and her husband Shashi Tharoor has been charge-sheeted for abetment to suicide, has been transferred to a special fast-track court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh transferred the case to the designated court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who is exclusively dealing with cases against lawmakers.

The special court will hear the case on May 28.

The Supreme Court had ordered that cases against MPs and MLAs would be heard by special courts.

On May 14, the Delhi Police charge-sheeted Tharoor under Sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife which entails a jail term that may extend up to 10 years.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her suite at Leela Hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that her husband was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

–IANS

