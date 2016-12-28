Sunburn fest gets NOC from Pune officials

Pune, Dec 28 (IANS) Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn has received a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pune Rural Police and the city’s collector, say organisers Percept Limited.

The festival is being held starting Wednesday in Kesnand village.

“Sunburn has received all necessary permissions from all authorities. We have received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Pune rural police and the Pune collector and we have cleared the entertainment tax,” Harindra Singh, Managing Director, Percept Limited, said in a statement.

“All permissions and certifications from the fire department, NOCs for venue, food and health, police, and foreign artiste have been availed. We have paid the ‘bandobust’ fee to the police, who have made arrangements at the festival site to avert any untoward incident,” he added.

Jay Jadhav, Superintendent Of Police, Pune Rural, said that police have issued the NOC after carrying out checks.

“Nothing objectionable was found. The NOC was issued,” Jadhav said.

The tenth edition of Sunburn will feature more than 150 artistes including international artistes like Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso, KSHMR, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The festival will end on Saturday.

–IANS

