Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) Google CEO Sundar Pichai will visit IIT Kharagpur in January 2017, the institute director said.

“Sundar Pichai CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017,” Director PP Chakrabarti said on Tuesday.

–IANS

sgh/in