Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott until end of season

London, Jan 25 (IANS) English football club Sunderland has announced the signing of former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott until the end of the season.

Lescott, 34, who was without a team, on Tuesday signed a six-month contract with the bottom team of the English Premier League (EPL), reports Efe.

At Sunderland, the veteran defender, 26-time international with England, will meet again with David Moyes, who was his coach at Everton between 2006 and 2009.

The midfielder, who will wear the number ’15’, had been without a team since November last year, when after only four matches AEK Athens rescinded his contract.

