Sunidhi calls Candice Redding Nicki Minaj

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was so impressed with model-turned-music producer Candice Redding’s rapping skills that she called her Nicki Minaj.

Redding recreated a remixed version of the popular Bollywood track “O o jaane jaana” as an ode to her idol Salman Khan on the show “The Remix”, an Amazon Prime Video Original.

The show’s judges — Sunidhi, composer Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya — were in awe of her performance to this track. She gave a personalised touch to the track with the inclusion of a lyrical rap composition, read a statement.

Sunidhi said: “When Candice walked in rapping, I was like is that (American rapper) Nicki Minaj. It was such a brilliant performance. The entire credit for making the music sound good goes to the DJs.”

Nucleya added: “I usually don’t comment on rap, but this one was amazing, genuinely.”

