Sunil Mittal to be ICC’s Honorary Chair

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Thursday announced that Sunil Bharti Mittal would assume the Honorary Chairmanship of the business chamber from July 1, on stepping down as its Chairman.

Chairman of Bharti Airtel, Mittal has been the Chairman of ICC since June 15, 2016 and would be succeeded by Unilever CEO Paul Polman, ICC said in a statement.

Mastercard President and CEO Ajay Banga has been appointed as ICC First Vice-Chair, it said.

On his tenure as the ICC Chairman, Mittal said: “As Chair of one of the world’s largest business organisations… it has been a pleasure to lead and play a constructive role in giving shape to the voice of global business to support inclusive growth.”

Prior to assuming charge as the Chairman of ICC, he also served as ICC First Vice-Chair (2015-2016) and Vice-Chair (2013-2015).

