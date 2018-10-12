Sunny Monday but air quality dips in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) It was a sunny Monday morning in the national capital that witnessed poor air quality as the minimum temperature was recorded two notches below the season’s average at 17 degrees Celsius.

The air-quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) was poor on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

“The sky will remain clear throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius with humidity at 74 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.5 degrees, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

–IANS

nks/in