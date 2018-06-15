Sunny morning in Delhi, hot day ahead

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Friday with minimum temperature recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

The day is expected to be hot, with maximum temperature likely to hover around 43 degrees, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“There can be very light rains towards night,” an IMD official told IANS. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 52 per cent.

By 9 a.m. the temperature at Palam region was already 37 degrees Celsius.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the national capital may see thunder activities towards the evening and night, however that will not bring any respite from the heat on Saturday.

Any respite was not likely before June 28 when Delhi might experience premonsoon showers, Mahesh Palawat, director Skymet told IANS.

The air quality of Delhi was moderate on Friday, however, the dust in the air and particle pollution showed a rising trend, according to the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 42 degrees, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

kd/in