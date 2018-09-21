Sunny morning in Delhi on Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The national capital witnessed a sunny morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

“The sky will remain mainly clear throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 93 per cent.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

