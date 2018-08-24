Sunny Saturday morning, possibility of drizzle

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) It was a sunny Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the Met Office said. It also forecast light rains and thundershower during the day.

“There will be generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershower,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, said the official, adding the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded 83 per cent while the “rainfall was nil”.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

–IANS

rak/ksk