Sunny weather raises mercury in Himachal

Shimla, Nov 18 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday saw a slight rise in the temperature due to prevailing dry weather with the Met Office forecasting dry weather to continue in the coming week.

“The weather will largely remain dry across the state till November 23,” an official at the meteorological office said.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Manali, Dharamsala, Palampur, Chamba and Dalhousie will witness long sunny days, he added.

Picturesque tourist resort Manali, some 250 km from Shimla, had experienced snow on November 15.

Likewise, Kufri and Narkanda in Shimla district and Kalpa and Chitkul in Kinnaur district had snowfall.

According to the official, Manali and its nearby tourist spots like Solang and Gulaba still have snow accumulation.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. A day earlier it saw minus 6 degrees.

Shimla recorded the minimum temperature at 8.3 degrees, a rise from Saturday’s 6.5 degrees, while it was zero degree in Kalpa, 1.4 degrees in Manali, 8.2 degrees at Dharamsala and 7.7 degrees in Dalhousie.

