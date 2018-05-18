Sunny Wednesday in Delhi

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) It was a sunny morning on Wednesday in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, seasons average said the weather office.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy and there are chances of rainfall and thunderstorm by evening or late night,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 44 per cent.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 43 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

som/in