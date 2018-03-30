Super Cup: Aizawl edge past Chennayin FC in penalty shootout

Bhubaneswar, April 1 (IANS) Aizawl FC kick started their round-of-16 campaign defeating the ISL 2018 Champions Chennayin FC in a nail biting penalty shootout 5-3 (2-2) here on Saturday.

Romanian Midfielder Andrei Ionescu (22′ and 91st minute) scored both the goals for Aizawl FC while Brazilian Mailson Alves (89′) and Dhanachandra Singh (115′) scored for Chennayin FC within the regulation time and extra time.

The first half began with Aizawl FC going on an attacking mode from the first minute.

Their first attempt at the Chennayin FC goal came in the second minute through Afghan Masih Saighani, but they failed to find the back of the net.

Aizawl FC were soon lucky enough to get another chance to score through free kick just a couple of minutes later from just outside the goal box, but the shot yielded no results, landing safely into the hands of Chennayin FC goalkeeper Karanjiat Singh.

The first half thereafter saw a series of attack from Aizawl FC but the Hero I-League 2016 – a17 Champions failed to convert any chance into a goal.

Aizawl FC’s drew first blood in the 22nd minute when Romanian Andrei Ionescu made a brilliant run through the scattered Chennayin FC defenders, giving the Hero I-League 2016-2017 Champions a much needed lead in the game.

Chennayin FC however tried coming back through a few coordinated attacks later but they couldn’t make way past the Aizawl FC defenders.

The very entertaining first half came to an end with Aizawl FC having a lone goal advantage over Chennaiyin FC.

Aizawl FC continued with their attacking game even in the second half but failed to capitalize on their lead.

However on the other hand Chennayin FC made some coordinated attempts and but some very brave saves from Aizawl FC goalkeeper Arup ensured that Aizawl FC maintained their solitary goal lead in the knockout encounter.

Chennayin FC finally breathed relief in the 89th minute through a cracking goal from Brazilian Mailson Alves.

Chennayin FC there after kept pressing on the opponent’s side but failed to get a lead within the regulation time.

Romanian Andreii Ionescu reinstated Aizawl FC’s lead (2-1) with a fantastic goal beating Chennayin FC defenders in the very first minute of the Extra Time.

The first half of Extra Time ended with Aizawl FC leading 2-1 against Chennayin FC.

The second half of the extra time saw both the sides taking close chances but it was Dhanachandra Singh’s ground shot from just outside the box that gave Chennayin FC the much needed equalisaer in the 114ath minute taking the game to penalty shoot-outs.

The match finally went into a shootout which saw both teams being tested for their mental strength as Aizawl FC held their nerve whereas Indian Super League Champions Chennaiyin FC missed one penalty in the form of Mohd Rafi which costed them the match.

–IANS

gau/ahm/