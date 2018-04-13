Super Cup: Bengaluru are dangerous in transition: Shankarlal

Bhubaneswar, April 16 (IANS) Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty is still in awe of the “quality displayed by Bengaluru FC” in last editions Federation Cup final.

Speaking in the official pre-match press conference ahead of Mohun Bagan’s Super Cup semi-final clash against Bengaluru, Chakraborty preferred to walk down memory lane to speak about Bagan’s 0-2 defeat in that match.

“The quality which Bengaluru FC displayed against us in the Hero Federation Cup final last year was splendid,” he recollected.

“Coach Roca changed the formation in the match thrice. I will never forget their one-sided dominance all throughout my life,” he said, adding: “Do not forget that Mohun Bagan were perhaps the best side last season.”

Speaking about Bagan’s rivalry with Bengaluru FC, Chakraborty attributed the match as the “one of the biggest match in Indian Football.”

“But we are prepared for them. In Indian Football, BFC are one of the teams who have the better infrastructure and are one of the best-prepared teams.”

“BFC are very dangerous in their transitions,” Chakraborty maintained. “I hear people talking about their trio of Sunil Chhetri, Miku and Udanta Singh upfront. Yes, they are deadly. But at the same time, you need to be wary about the support from behind,” he pronounced. “We have talked about them in our meetings and practised likewise.”

“Modern Football has changed. You cannot depend on one single player to win you a match. Nowadays, it’s more about a team effort which invariably decides the winning combination. “I have said from day one that in a knockout tournament, it’s all about balancing everything.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Raynier Fernandes said that they are “ready for the challenge.”

“We know it’s a tough match. But we are ready for it.”

–IANS

dm/gau/vm