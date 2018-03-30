Super Cup: BFC clinch exciting win over Gokulam

Bhubaneswar, April 1 (IANS) Bengaluru FC (BFC) clinched a hard fought 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in an exciting, fast paced Super Cup match here on Sunday.

Henry Kisekka (33rd minute) had given Gokulam the lead with a wonderful strike in the first half.

But BFC made a strong comeback to dominate the second half as Nicolas Fedor (69th minute) found the equaliser before Udanta Singh (90+4) scored the winner deep into the second half added time.

