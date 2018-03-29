Super Cup: Churchill face tough task against Bagan (Preview)

Bhubaneswar, March 31 (IANS) Churchill Brothers FC have left the euphoria of overcoming Delhi Dynamos FC in the Super Cup qualifiers and they’re looking forward to facing Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan in their campaign opener here on Sunday.

“Yes, we got the sweeter result the other day but it’s a new test tomorrow. We have played Mohun Bagan twice this season but couldn’t garner a single point. We are aware of their football acumen and we respect them”, Churchill coach Alfred Fernandes said.

Newly-recruited striker Willis Plaza bombed a brace in the qualifiers to propel Churchill into the tournament proper and he will be the ‘trump card’ for the Goan outfit on Sunday as well.

“Yes, you might term him as our trump card. We are in the hunt for the attacking spearhead and he fitted the bill perfectly. But, at the end of the day, it’ll be a team effort and we need to get the job done collectively,” the coach said.

Churchill finished second best twice against Mohun Bagan in the Hero I-League and now they are aiming to improve their record.

Skipper Osagie Monday asserted that the Churchill players have special plans for their Mohun Bagan counterparts including striker Dipanda Dicka who has ended up with the maximum number of goals in two consecutive I-League seasons.

“Yes, I know him (Dicka) very well. We played them twice and we all know how dangerous he can be in the box. We are very keen to prove our diligence tomorrow. Dicka is a great player but there are other players too who can be equally dangerous. We have plans not only for him but everyone,” he said.

Mohun Bagan’s upsurge in the I-League started late which brought them very close to the title but finally, their saga didn’t end with the top honours.

Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty and his team has now shifted their focus to the Super Cup and are now ready for the fresh challenge.

“It’s a tough match tomorrow. The tournament is different from I-League. A silly mistake can dent your journey heavily and it might end your path in the tournament as well. Churchill had a terrific game against Delhi Dynamos in the qualifier, far superior to their performance in the I-League and we have to be very cautious tomorrow,” Chakraborty said.

Although his team had left the pitch with two wins in the I-League against Churchill, the coach believes that they are a transformed side who might pose a stiff challenge on Sunday.

“Whatever we did in the I-League, is past and we have already flipped the page. I-league is history and we have to focus on tomorrow’s game now. Churchill played an excellent game against Delhi Dynamos in the qualifier and we have to respect that,” he said.

On being asked to single out a player who might give him a sleepless night, Chakraborty said: “They brought in Plaza and he might wreak havoc on a given day. Foreigners akin to Plaza, Ceesay, Monday are well supported by the Indian players and it has been a dangerous team to play against.”

