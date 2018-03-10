Super Cup: Churchill stun Delhi to qualify for final round

Bhubaneswar, March 15 (IANS) Relegated I-League outfit Churchill Brothers rallied to beat Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos 2-1 in extra time in a Super Cup qualifier at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Both teams were locked 1-1 after regulation time after Nigerian striker Kalu Uche (6th minute) opened the scoring for Delhi only for Trinidad and Tobago player Willis Plaza (35th) to equalise.

There were no goals in the second half as the match headed for extra time.

Plaza helped Churchill take the lead for the first time with a crisp strike in the 106th minute to guide the Goa team into the final round where they will take on I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan on April 1.

