Bhubaneswar, April 1 (IANS) Mohun Bagan rode a brace by Aser Dipanda Dicka to defeat Churchill Brothers 2-1 in a Super Cup clash here on Sunday.

Willis Plaza (30th minute) put Churchill ahead before Dicka (45+3, 70th) restored parity in the closing seconds of the first half.

Dicka then found the winner late in the second half to push Mohun Bagan into the next round.

–IANS

