Super Cup: Gokulam breeze past NorthEast United 2-0 to book final round berth

Bhubaneswar, March 15 (IANS) I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC rode on Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka’s brace either side of halftime to beat Indian Super League’s wooden spooners NorthEast United FC in a Super Cup qualifier at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Kisekka (43rd, 75th) scored both his goals from Arjun Jayaraj’s assists, first making the most of a brilliant through ball on the right side to slam home from the edge of the box and then turning in a square pass from a similar area.

Gokulam will now take on ISL finalists Bengaluru FC on April 1 in the final round.

–IANS

