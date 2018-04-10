Super Cup: Jamshedpur, Goa clash in battle of ISL teams for place in semis

Bhubaneswar, April 11 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC were at the receiving end when they clashed with ISL semi-finalists FC Goa last time but ‘revenge’ isn’t something that is on coach Steve Coppell’s mind before locking horns with the Goan team in the Super Cup quarter-final here on Thursday.

“Revenge is not the right word which I should say. We just have another opportunity to try our level best and win tomorrow’s game. We’re here to progress in the tournament and we can accomplish that only by winning tomorrow’s game”, Coppell stated in the pre-match press conference.

After upsetting the I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC in the Round of 16, the ISL debutants have set the quarterfinal date with Goa and the English coach said that his team is physically fine and they’ll go all guns blazing.

“We had a long time to recover from our last match and we are in a good shape physically. We’re rearing to give it a shot tomorrow.”

Coppel further said that it’s tougher to keep the possession rather than winning it and they’ll set the strategy accordingly.

“According to me, the easiest thing is to say keeping the possession. But I would say, it’s tougher to keep the ball with you than chasing it. The team who has the ball need to work harder to keep the possession. We’ll play to the best of our physicality and ability to perform,” he said.

Nonetheless, FC Goa who overturned ATK in their previous match, are rating their opposition highly before the match.

“They are a very good team and a good bunch of players are there in Jamshedpur. They’re defensively very organised. But, we are also here to show our worth and what I strongly feel, we are ready for the match,” midfielder Pronay Halder said in the pre-match press conference.

Goa assistant coach Derrick Pereira said that they have a few niggles but not major injury woes before the humdinger.

“I can’t say that we’re missing any player tomorrow. But there a few niggles. We can the final call only tomorrow,” he said.

“The important part is that the team have regrouped well and they’re working hard. The team is eager to put up a good performance and progress further to the semi-finals.”

