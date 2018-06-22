Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio arrives ahead of Brazil vs Serbia clash

Moscow, June 27 (IANS) Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has arrived here for the FIFA World Cup ahead of the clash between her country and Serbia in the Spartak Stadium on Wednesday.

Ambrosio, who’s apparently planning to visit the much-anticipated Brazil vs Serbia game, has already enjoyed some of the sights, as the former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a snap of her posing in front of St Basil’s Cathedral on Moscow’s Red Square, reports Sputnik news agency.

With all the hype around the World Cup, the Brazilian model took part in a photoshoot by photographer Zoey Grossman for the magazine Tatler Russia.

Even before arriving in the championship’s host country, she’s been vividly supporting Brazil’s national team by posting pictures on her Instagram account, sporting the team’s yellow-and-green jersey.

–IANS

pur/bg