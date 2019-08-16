Supermodel Gigi Hadid and beau dine with Serena Williams

New York, Aug 21 (IANS) Supermodel Gigi Hadid and “The Bachelorette” runner-up Tyler Cameron Tyler have kept the gossipvine hyperactive lately. The couple had the media as well as fans on social media asking for more when they stepped out for dinner with close friend and tennis ace Serena Williams at New York City’s posh La Esquina Restaurant.

Gigi Hadid was simply pretty in a white tank top and jeans, while Tyler made a casual statement in a red tee and grey shorts, reports “hollywoodlife.com”. Despite the presence of Serena and a few other close friends, the couple stuck together for most parts.

The couple has been spotted together once too often lately, including a recent trip to Lake George with friends. Tyler was also snapped leaving Gigi’s building a while back.

–IANS

