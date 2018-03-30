‘Supernatural’ picked up for season 14

Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will continue their “family business” as the Winchester brothers, who save people and hunt things, on the long-running show “Supernatural”.

The CW has renewed 10 of its current series, the network announced on Monday, reports variety.com.

The renewed series are: “Arrow” (Season 7), “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Season 4), “Legends of Tomorrow (Season 4), “The Flash” (Season 5), “Jane the Virgin” (Season 5), “Riverdale” (Season 3), “Supergirl” (Season 4), and “Supernatural” (Season 14).

“Thanks #SPNFamily! Looks like y’all are gonna be seeing a bit more of the Winchester brothers. #Supernatural #season14,” tweeted Padalecki, who plays the role of Sam Winchester on “Supernatural”, which is aired on AXN in India.

In addition, shows “Black Lightning” and “Dynasty” have been picked up for second seasons.

The network will make decisions on their originals “Life Sentence”, “Valor”, “iZombie” and “The 100” in May.

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz.

“By picking these 10 series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come. And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”

