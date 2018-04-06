Supported Jyotiraditya’s CM candidature as he is young: Hardik

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), April 8 (IANS) Gujarat’s Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel on Sunday said he had supported the candidature of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia due to the fact he is young.

“We want the youths to come forward. I mentioned Scindia’s name since he is young. All I said was I will support any young man who comes forward to lead. The decision in this regard (chief ministership) has to be taken by the Congress President. I am not the Congress chief,” Patel told the media here.

