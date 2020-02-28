Supporting women and girls in sport

New Delhi, March 4 (IANSlife) On the heels of its recently launched Propah Lady campaign, PUMA continues to be driving powerful conversations celebrating empowered women. This International Women’s Day, the brand partners with ‘Women Win’ to support women and girls in sports.

For the occasion the brand Introduces its limited-edition Ultraviolet Laces with a Message “Forever Tied Together” for All Propah Ladies. Through this initiative, the brand will give away ultraviolet laces with every purchase of women’s merchandise and will make a donation of up to 100,000 euros to Women Win, an organisation delivering girls’ sport programs across the globe.

PUMA has also called on its network of ambassadors, athletes, and social fans across the world to sport the laces. For every unique Instagram post that includes the laces and #PUMAWomen, calling more “Propah Ladies” to join the conversation, PUMA will make an additional donation equivalent of 1 euro to Women Win

Founded in 2007, Women Win has given millions of girls and women across the world the opportunity to play sports and build leadership skills. The organization currently supports initiatives in Asia, the Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East as well as North, South and Central America.

The ultraviolet laces, makes a bold visual statement. Beginning March 1, the laces will be given away with the purchase of any women’s products at retail stores and online at in.puma.com. In India, for every pair of laces produced, PUMA will make a donation equivalent of 1 euro.

