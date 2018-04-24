Supremo Chashak: Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Vijaydurga, Bandra win opening matches

Mumbai , April 26 (IANS) Kalina Raigad, Navi Mumbai Panhalgad,Thane Vijaydurga and Bandra Shivneri won their respective matches at the Supremo Chashak football tournament here.

Kalina kicked off the tournament on Wednesday evening by defeating Mumbai Central Pratapgad 2-1 in the inaugural match.

Both goals were scored by Kamran Siddique who was declared the man of the match.

Navi Mumbai Panhalgad thrashed Borivali Vishalgad 3-1 with Himanshu Patil being declared the man of the match.

Later in the day, Thane Vijaydurga edged out Colaba Sindhdurga by a 1-0 margin with Farukh Chowdary being the man of the match.

In the last match of the day, Bandra Shivneri blanked Parel Sinhagad 2-0.

Azfar Noorani played a crucial role for Bandra, which earned him the man of the match award.

–IANS

