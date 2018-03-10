Surbhi turns teacher on ‘Ishqbaaaz’ set

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Chandna utilises her free time to teach a nine-year-old on the sets of the show “Ishqbaaaz”.

The child actor Aayudh has joined the cast of the Star Plus show.

“I love children and even when my on screen brother Sahil comes on set, I teach him as well whenever we have time in between shots. Aayudh is a very sweet child. Whenever I am free, we spend time and I help him complete his homework,” Surbhi said in a statement.

Aayudh’s character claims to be the son of one of the Oberoi brothers; Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra.

