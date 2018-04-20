Suresh Kumar assumes additional charge of CIL chief

Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said Coal Ministry’s Additional Secretary Suresh Kumar has assumed the additional charge as its Chairman and Managing Director.

“Ministry of Coal…has entrusted the additional charge of CMD, CIL to Suresh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoC (Ministry of Coal). He has assumed the additional charge as CMD, CIL with effect from April 23, 2018,” the state-run miner said in a regulatory filing.

Gopal Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) was appointed as the interim Chairman of the coal behemoth in September to succeed Sutirtha Bhattacharya, who retired as CIL chief on August 31, 2017.

Kumar has now taken over Singh who would continue as Chairman and Managing Director of CCL.

