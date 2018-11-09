Surface Go with LTE Advanced preorders open in select markets

San Francisco, Nov 13 (IANS) Microsoft has announced the availability of the LTE version (Long Term Evolution) of its 10-inch “Surface Go” tablet for preporders in select markets.

“Surface Go with LTE Advanced” is available now for pre-order in select markets starting at $679 for consumers and $729 for commercial customers,” Ali Alpay, Senior Director, Surface Commercial Marketing, Microsoft, wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

It will be available in the US and Canada from November 20, Engadget reported.

By November 22, the device will be available in 23 markets, Alpay said, adding that the device could be available in more markets in the coming months.

Along with 128GB internal storage, the tablet also comes with 8GB RAM, 4415Y processor and a battery life that could last about 8.5 hours on a single charge.

The company is charging business users $729 for the LTE model, while giving them a choice to pick up a version with 256GB of storage for $829.

“‘Surface Go’ with ‘LTE Advanced’ for Business offers organisations the perfect balance of performance, portability and connectivity their workers need to get the job done in the field,” Alpay added.

Earlier in September, Microsoft debuted the smallest “Surface Go” tablet ever, followed by the release of its Wi-Fi supported version and now the LTE Advance version.

–IANS

