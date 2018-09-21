‘Surgical Strike Day’ celebrations will create ‘jingoistic atmosphere’: CPI-M

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The CPI-M on Saturday requested the UGC to withdraw its circular asking universities to celebrate September 29 as the “Surgical Strike Day”, saying it will create a “jingoistic atmosphere” in the country.

The circular, issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under instructions from the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, is outrageous and objectionable as it seeks to create a jingoistic atmosphere in the country to take forward the political agenda of the ruling party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said in a statement.

A decision to celebrate the day was announced on September 20 when the UGC in a letter to all Vice Chancellors had asked them to celebrate the day in their institutions through special parades by National Cadet Corps and with a pledge of support by students to the armed forces by writing letters and cards.

“It is yet another example of the government’s utter contempt for minimum democratic norms and respect for the autonomy of institutions in its efforts to push its narrow agenda,” the statement added.

Although Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said it is not mandatory to observe the day and no politics was involved behind the decision, the Left party claimed that his statement is a “poor defence”.

