Surgical strikes video released for BJP’s advantage: Mayawati

Lucknow, June 29 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday charged the Narendra Modi government of trying to gain political advantage out of the bravery and valour of the Indian armed forces by the release of a video clip of the 2016 surgical strikes.

In a statement, Mayawati said that with nothing else to show to the electorate, the BJP was doing it to garner votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Questioning the timing of the release of the video clip, the four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that all that the BJP wanted to get out of the video was political and electoral mileage as it had fallen flat on all the promises it had made to the people in 2014.

However, she added that she and her party “admired our soldiers for conducting surgical strikes and for killing terrorists”.

–IANS

md/vd