Surveen Chawla announces her pregnancy

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Surveen Chawla, who surprised everyone a few months ago by revealing that she has been married for two years, is now expecting her first child.

Announcing the news of her pregnancy, the actress who has graduated from television to films, on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote: “Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is!

“Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life. And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!”

The message was accompanied by a photograph with her businessman husband Akshay Thakker.

After garnering visibility with TV show “Kahiin Toh Hoga” and “Kaajjal”, Surveen has featured in films like “Hate Story 2”, “Ugly” and “Parched”. She has also done Punjabi movies.

–IANS

