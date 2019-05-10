Surveen shares first image of her newborn daughter

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Surveen Chawla, who gave birth to a baby girl Eva last month, shared a photograph of the newborn on Monday on social media.

Surveen took to Instagram to share the picture and wrote: “To love… I know now.”

Dressed in a flared long gown, Surveen looks like an angel while holding her daughter in her arms.

Within seconds, the mother-daughter duo’s photograph grabbed the attention of social media users, including Surveen’s friends from the film industry.

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap found the picture “gorgeous”, while actress Rubina Dilaik left a heart emoticon on the post.

Actress Tisca Chopra commented: “Took my breath away.”

Surveen tied the knot with Akshay Thakker in 2015 but kept the wedding a secret till December 2017. The couple was blessed with their daughter on April 15.

A few days later, Surveen even took to social media to announce the arrival of Eva by sharing a photograph of her “tiny feet” among her followers.

“We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva,” she wrote.

Surveen is known for her acting stint in TV shows like “Kahin To Hoga” and “Kaajjal”. Most recently, she has appeared in web shows “Sacred Games” and “Haq Se”.

