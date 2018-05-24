Sushant to promote NITI Aayog’s women entrepreneur programme

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) NITI Aayog on Friday signed an agreement with actor Sushant Singh Rajput to support two of its initiatives — the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) and BHIM app.

WEP motivates aspiring women entrepreneurs to start their business. It provides them knowledge and ecosystem support for helping them foster entrepreneurship.

“As brand ambassador of WEP, which already includes over a 1,000 women entrepreneurs, this partnership will further drive our mission to establish a vibrant, enabling entrepreneurial ecosystem for the women of the country,” said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Sushant would also be supporting NITI Aayog in promoting the Women Transforming India Awards 2018, the theme for which is ‘Women and Entrepreneurship’ and whose nominations are currently ongoing.

BHIM is a payment app that lets users make simple and quick transactions using Unified Payments Interface.

–IANS

