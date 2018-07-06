Sushma condoles death of Indian student in US

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday expressed her condolences to the family of a 26-year-old student hailing from Telangana who was shot dead in the US state of Missouri.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted. “We will follow this up with the police and provide all assistance to the family.”

Sharath Koppu, a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was shot at about 7 p.m. on Friday in Kansas City’s J’s Fish and Chicken Market restaurant, where he worked as a part-time employee.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot Koppu on his back. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Koppu was a software engineer who came to the US in January to pursue his Master’s degree.

–IANS

