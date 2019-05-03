Sushma hits out at Priyanka over ‘Duryodhana’ jibe

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of arrogance, saying her brother Rahul Gandhi had displayed his “arrogance” by going against his party-led government.

Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, said Priyanka Gandhi, who accused Modi of arrogance and had likened him to Kaurava king Duryodhana at an election meeting in Haryana, needs to be reminded of the actions of her brother.

“Priyankaji, You talked of arrogance today. I am reminding you that arrogance had crossed its limits when Rahul Gandhi had insulted Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (of his party) and tore the ordinance approved by the President. Who is making sarcastic remarks?”

In another tweet, Sushma Swaraj slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks against Modi.

Addressing a rally, Banerjee said on Tuesday that Modi should get a tight slap of democracy over his allegations against her government. She had earlier said the she did not consider him Prime Minister after a war of words concerning his telephonic conversation concerning super cyclone Fani.

–IANS

ps/vd